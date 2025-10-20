Left Menu

Unraveling a Tragic Melody: The Mysterious Death of Zubeen Garg

The Assam Police are investigating the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. A Special Investigation Team has traveled to the island nation to explore the incident, coordinating with Singaporean authorities. Zubeen's death occurred amidst suspicious circumstances during a festival visit last month.

In a bid to uncover the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Police have dispatched senior officers to Singapore. The investigation, led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), was prompted by numerous FIRs filed across Assam following the singer's untimely demise last month.

CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, heading the nine-member team, and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel are spearheading the effort in Singapore. Their mission involves examining the location where Garg was last seen and engaging with local law enforcement to piece together event sequences.

Zubeen Garg died under unclear circumstances on September 19 while swimming off the coast of Singapore's sea. While preliminary investigations by the Singapore Police Force indicate no foul play, the SIT is pursuing all leads, including financial irregularities linked to those present at the scene. The investigation continues to grapple with complex international legal frameworks, hoping for resolution.

Latest News

