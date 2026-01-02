Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers
The body of Vijay Shukla, 36, was discovered in a pit near a roadside in Ballia district after he went missing following a New Year party. Despite family searches, his whereabouts remained unknown until police were notified. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
A 36-year-old man was found dead in a roadside pit in Ballia, prompting an investigation into the mysterious circumstances of his demise. The deceased, Vijay Shukla, had attended a New Year's celebration before going missing.
Shukla, a resident of Pindhara village, was last seen at a party on December 31. Family efforts to locate him failed, leading to a police report filed by his sister on Thursday night.
Authorities are working to piece together the events that led to his untimely death while appealing to the public for any information related to the case.
