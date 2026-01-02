Left Menu

Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers

The body of Vijay Shukla, 36, was discovered in a pit near a roadside in Ballia district after he went missing following a New Year party. Despite family searches, his whereabouts remained unknown until police were notified. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:38 IST
Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers
body
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man was found dead in a roadside pit in Ballia, prompting an investigation into the mysterious circumstances of his demise. The deceased, Vijay Shukla, had attended a New Year's celebration before going missing.

Shukla, a resident of Pindhara village, was last seen at a party on December 31. Family efforts to locate him failed, leading to a police report filed by his sister on Thursday night.

Authorities are working to piece together the events that led to his untimely death while appealing to the public for any information related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
2
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
3
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global
4
European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026