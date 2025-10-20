Diwali Lights Up Rajasthan with Tradition and Eco-Conscious Celebrations
Diwali celebrations in Rajasthan were marked by festive fervor, vibrant markets, and large crowds. Temples, especially Govind Dev Ji, saw a massive influx of devotees. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged citizens to support local products and opt for eco-friendly practices, as part of a safe and green Diwali.
Rajasthan awoke to the vibrant celebrations of Diwali, with marketplaces bustling with enthusiastic buyers and night skies ablaze with fireworks. Traditional fervor enveloped the region, as locals flocked to deck themselves in festive attire and indulge in festive treats.
In Jaipur, particularly the walled city, major markets were decked out in dazzling decorations, attracting hordes of shoppers despite heavy traffic congestion. The Govind Dev Ji temple became a focal point of devotion, adorned with exquisite decorations and drawing a massive crowd of worshippers.
Highlighting the celebrations, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended Diwali greetings urging citizens to endorse local products and partake in an environmentally conscious Diwali, reflecting the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign. Enhanced security measures were in place statewide to ensure a safe festive period.
