Historic Setback as Charity Commissioner Halts Sale of Iconic Jain Facility

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has made a decisive move by halting the sale of a significant property in Pune, originally intended as a Jain boarding facility and home to a Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple. The deal, previously set with Pune-based Gokhale Constructions for Rs 311 crore, has faced resistance within the Jain community.

Protesters argue that the sale contradicts the founding charitable mission of the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust. Advocate Yogesh Pandey, representing the objectors, emphasized the need to protect the rights of students and uphold charity law principles.

Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti has imposed a status quo, barring any transactions or developments on the property pending further inquiry. Meanwhile, the trust rebuffs the allegations, asserting that legal protocols were observed.

