Historic Setback as Charity Commissioner Halts Sale of Iconic Jain Facility
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has ordered a 'status quo' on the sale of a Jain boarding facility and temple in Pune. The transaction has been met with opposition from the Jain community, citing a violation of the institution’s charitable purpose. Gokhale Constructions had acquired the property for Rs 311 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has made a decisive move by halting the sale of a significant property in Pune, originally intended as a Jain boarding facility and home to a Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple. The deal, previously set with Pune-based Gokhale Constructions for Rs 311 crore, has faced resistance within the Jain community.
Protesters argue that the sale contradicts the founding charitable mission of the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust. Advocate Yogesh Pandey, representing the objectors, emphasized the need to protect the rights of students and uphold charity law principles.
Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti has imposed a status quo, barring any transactions or developments on the property pending further inquiry. Meanwhile, the trust rebuffs the allegations, asserting that legal protocols were observed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Celebrate Diwali with Unique Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Ancestors Honored with 'Paya Shraddha' at Jagannath Temple
CAQM imposes GRAP 2 in Delhi-NCR; AQI of 411 recorded around Akshardham temple
UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali
JD(S) party leaders protest at Hasanamba temple over alleged disrespect to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy