Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Kollam Man Confirmed Dead in Mozambique Boat Mishap

Sreerag Radhakrishnan, a Kollam native, is confirmed dead after a boat capsized near Mozambique's Beira port. The boat was en route to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance. Despite a search operation, the fate of another passenger, Indrajith, remains unknown. Sreerag's family awaits his body's repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:05 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Kollam Man Confirmed Dead in Mozambique Boat Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kollam native, Sreerag Radhakrishnan, was confirmed dead in a boat tragedy off Mozambique's coast, MP N K Premachandran announced on Monday. The calamity unfolded when a boat headed for the tanker MT Sea Quest capsized on October 16, with 21 on board, including 14 Indians.

Mozambican authorities confirmed Sreerag's death after his body was recovered in a decomposed state. Steps to repatriate his body to India are underway. Indrajith, another passenger, remains missing. The duo had left India for work on October 13, as Sreerag had been with a shipping company for seven years.

Meanwhile, Sreerag's family awaits updates from the Indian High Commission regarding the repatriation of the remains. Search efforts continue for Indrajith, and his family holds onto hope for his safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
2
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
4
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025