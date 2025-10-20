Tragedy at Sea: Kollam Man Confirmed Dead in Mozambique Boat Mishap

A Kollam native, Sreerag Radhakrishnan, was confirmed dead in a boat tragedy off Mozambique's coast, MP N K Premachandran announced on Monday. The calamity unfolded when a boat headed for the tanker MT Sea Quest capsized on October 16, with 21 on board, including 14 Indians.

Mozambican authorities confirmed Sreerag's death after his body was recovered in a decomposed state. Steps to repatriate his body to India are underway. Indrajith, another passenger, remains missing. The duo had left India for work on October 13, as Sreerag had been with a shipping company for seven years.

Meanwhile, Sreerag's family awaits updates from the Indian High Commission regarding the repatriation of the remains. Search efforts continue for Indrajith, and his family holds onto hope for his safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)