Bollywood Icon Asrani Passes Away at 84

Govardhan Asrani, a revered figure in Bollywood cinema, has died at 84 following a long illness. Famed for his humor and exemplary cinematic contributions, Asrani's passing has left a significant void in the entertainment industry.

The actor, remembered for his perfect comic timing, appeared in over 350 films during an illustrious career spanning five decades. Starting in the 1960s and rising to prominence in the 1970s, his work in films such as 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke' remains iconic.

Asrani's body of work extended beyond acting, as he also tried his hand at writing and directing, earning accolades for his effort. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple, who had no children, mourns his loss along with countless fans.