Governor Celebrates Diwali with Army Jawans at Historic Doka La Pass

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur marked Diwali with army personnel at the strategic Doka La Pass. He praised their courage and dedication, distributed sweets, and highlighted tourism initiatives aimed at fostering nationalism among youth. His visit included stops at local villages for cultural exchanges and greetings.

Updated: 20-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:08 IST
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur celebrated Diwali on Monday with army personnel at the Doka La Pass, site of the 2017 India-China standoff. His message praised the soldiers' unwavering courage and commitment.

The governor underscored the inclusion of Doka La in the Rannbhoomi Darshan tourism program, which he believes will bolster Sikkim's tourism and instill national pride among the youth.

Mathur's visit included interactions with locals in nearby villages, where he extended festival greetings and emphasized the sacrifice of the armed forces.

