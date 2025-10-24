Left Menu

Reviving History: The Restoration of Surajkund Stepwell

The historic Surajkund stepwell in Depalpur Town, restored by the Madhya Pradesh government's Urban Development and Housing Department, returns to its original form with public participation. Originally built in the 11th century by the Parmar dynasty, the stepwell has undergone significant restoration to enhance its historical and environmental significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:38 IST
Reviving History: The Restoration of Surajkund Stepwell
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government's Urban Development and Housing Department has successfully restored the Surajkund stepwell in Depalpur with the help of local citizens, highlighting the importance of community involvement in preserving history.

First constructed in the 11th century by the Parmar dynasty, the Surajkund stepwell was later renovated by Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar as a crucial water source for Depalpur. Despite its historical importance, the structure faced neglect over time, but recent efforts under the Amrit 2.0 urban development plan have revitalized the well.

The restoration process, supported by local enthusiasm, not only improved water quality but also restored its damaged pathways. It serves as an inspiration for environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation, highlighting the community's determination to maintain their proud heritage for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025