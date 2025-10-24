Reviving History: The Restoration of Surajkund Stepwell

The Madhya Pradesh government's Urban Development and Housing Department has successfully restored the Surajkund stepwell in Depalpur with the help of local citizens, highlighting the importance of community involvement in preserving history.

First constructed in the 11th century by the Parmar dynasty, the Surajkund stepwell was later renovated by Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar as a crucial water source for Depalpur. Despite its historical importance, the structure faced neglect over time, but recent efforts under the Amrit 2.0 urban development plan have revitalized the well.

The restoration process, supported by local enthusiasm, not only improved water quality but also restored its damaged pathways. It serves as an inspiration for environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation, highlighting the community's determination to maintain their proud heritage for future generations.

