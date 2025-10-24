Left Menu

Bollywood Composer Sachin Sanghvi Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

Bollywood singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi is embroiled in a sexual assault case following an FIR by a woman singer. She accuses him of exploiting her emotionally and physically after promising marriage and career support. Sanghvi's lawyer asserts the allegations lack merit, with the case now under legal scrutiny.

Singer Sachin Sanghvi (Photo/Instagram@jigarsaraiya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's music industry is in turmoil as renowned singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi has been implicated in a sexual assault case. The FIR, filed at Mumbai's Vile Parle Police Station, was lodged by a female singer who accused Sanghvi of manipulation and harassment under the guise of marriage and career advancement promises.

According to the complainant, she and Sanghvi connected via social media last year, leading to a relationship from February 2024 to July 2025. She claims to have suffered emotional and physical harassment during this period. The singer further alleges that Sanghvi distanced himself after proposing marriage, pressuring her to keep their relationship a secret, and even coercing her into an abortion.

Sachin Sanghvi's legal representative, Aditya Mithe, has dismissed the allegations as 'baseless' and insists on a thorough defense against them. On the other side, the complainant's lawyer emphasized the pursuit of justice, asserting trust in the judicial process. As the legal proceedings continue, the situation remains under close watch, awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

