Chhath Mahaparv: A Symphony of Devotion and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Chhath, a revered festival celebrating the Sun god, predominantly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern UP. He highlights the cultural significance and global celebration of Chhath, acknowledging the contributions of singer Sharda Sinha to the festival's festive atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, a four-day festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun god, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In a heartfelt post on X, Modi highlighted the simplicity and cultural significance of Chhath, noting its impact on fostering familial and social harmony. He praised singer Sharda Sinha for her soulful renditions that enhance the festival's fervor.

Modi explained that Chhath is now celebrated globally, with Indian expatriates participating with deep sincerity. He emphasized the unique blend of faith, devotion, and nature love embodied in the festival's rituals, extending prayers for divine blessings on all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

