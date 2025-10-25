Chhath Mahaparv: A Symphony of Devotion and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, a four-day festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun god, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In a heartfelt post on X, Modi highlighted the simplicity and cultural significance of Chhath, noting its impact on fostering familial and social harmony. He praised singer Sharda Sinha for her soulful renditions that enhance the festival's fervor.

Modi explained that Chhath is now celebrated globally, with Indian expatriates participating with deep sincerity. He emphasized the unique blend of faith, devotion, and nature love embodied in the festival's rituals, extending prayers for divine blessings on all.

