Engaged Audiences: The True Victory for Filmmakers

Amar Kaushik, the director behind the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, asserts that a filmmaker's true victory lies in keeping audiences engaged throughout a film. Known for successful films like "Stree" and "Bhediya", he believes that captivating viewers is more important than focusing solely on box office numbers.

Kaushik's latest production, "Thamma", has drawn mixed reviews, yet he remains open to constructive criticism without taking personal affronts to heart. He insists that criticism helps one grow and emphasizes the importance of evolving storytelling quality over time to engross audiences consistently.

While corporate strategies and promotions influence film success metrics today, Kaushik prioritizes captivating narratives and character evolution. He describes "Thamma" as a romance-centric horror-comedy, differentiating it from other films in the series and highlighting the storytelling shifts required in such hybrid genres.

