Jennifer Coolidge Joins All-Star Cast for 'Girl Group'
Hollywood actors Jennifer Coolidge and Nicole Scherzinger are set to star in the new comedy film 'Girl Group,' directed by Rebel Wilson. The film features a pop diva's comeback through coaching misfit teens. The cast includes Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, and Jamie Lee O’Donnell, among others.
Jennifer Coolidge, known for her roles in 'American Pie' and 'Legally Blonde,' and Nicole Scherzinger, former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, have joined the star-studded lineup of 'Girl Group,' an upcoming comedy film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is written, directed, and produced by Rebel Wilson for Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment. Wilson plays a pop diva ousted from her reunion tour, finding a path to redemption by mentoring a group of teen misfits for a major record label audition.
Rounding out the ensemble cast are Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Jamie Lee O'Donnell, Guz Khan, Jolene Blalock, along with singers Ashley Roberts, Melanie Chisholm, and Shaznay Lewis.
