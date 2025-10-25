Left Menu

Jennifer Coolidge Joins All-Star Cast for 'Girl Group'

Hollywood actors Jennifer Coolidge and Nicole Scherzinger are set to star in the new comedy film 'Girl Group,' directed by Rebel Wilson. The film features a pop diva's comeback through coaching misfit teens. The cast includes Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, and Jamie Lee O’Donnell, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:01 IST
Jennifer Coolidge Joins All-Star Cast for 'Girl Group'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennifer Coolidge, known for her roles in 'American Pie' and 'Legally Blonde,' and Nicole Scherzinger, former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, have joined the star-studded lineup of 'Girl Group,' an upcoming comedy film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is written, directed, and produced by Rebel Wilson for Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment. Wilson plays a pop diva ousted from her reunion tour, finding a path to redemption by mentoring a group of teen misfits for a major record label audition.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Jamie Lee O'Donnell, Guz Khan, Jolene Blalock, along with singers Ashley Roberts, Melanie Chisholm, and Shaznay Lewis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025