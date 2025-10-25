Left Menu

Odisha's Miniature Marvel: The World's Smallest Wooden Spoon

K Bijay Kumar Reddy, a miniature artist from Odisha, set a new Guinness World Record by crafting the smallest wooden spoon at 1.13 mm. Reddy, also known for his chalk sculptures, aimed to show that art knows no boundaries. The previous record was held at 1.64 mm.

A young artist from Odisha has entered the prestigious Guinness World Records by crafting the smallest wooden spoon globally. The talented miniature artist, K Bijay Kumar Reddy, achieved this remarkable feat with a spoon measuring only 1.13 mm, surpassing the previous record of 1.64 mm.

Reddy, an electrical engineer by profession, expressed immense excitement upon receiving confirmation of his world record accomplishment. A resident of Ganjam district, he worked diligently for three months to complete this intricate creation, which can easily pass through a needle's eye.

Well-regarded for his skillful chalk sculptures, Reddy shared his artistic philosophy: "Art knows no boundaries, and even the smallest creation can deliver a powerful message." Known for detailed sculptures of cricketers and the Ram Temple, Reddy's latest achievement showcases his steady hands, patience, and focus.

