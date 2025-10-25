Odisha's Miniature Marvel: The World's Smallest Wooden Spoon

A young artist from Odisha has entered the prestigious Guinness World Records by crafting the smallest wooden spoon globally. The talented miniature artist, K Bijay Kumar Reddy, achieved this remarkable feat with a spoon measuring only 1.13 mm, surpassing the previous record of 1.64 mm.

Reddy, an electrical engineer by profession, expressed immense excitement upon receiving confirmation of his world record accomplishment. A resident of Ganjam district, he worked diligently for three months to complete this intricate creation, which can easily pass through a needle's eye.

Well-regarded for his skillful chalk sculptures, Reddy shared his artistic philosophy: "Art knows no boundaries, and even the smallest creation can deliver a powerful message." Known for detailed sculptures of cricketers and the Ram Temple, Reddy's latest achievement showcases his steady hands, patience, and focus.

