Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Commends Non-Violent Freedom Struggle Legacy
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised India's unique non-violent freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, contrasting it with the violent overthrows elsewhere. She emphasized Gandhian principles of peace and love amidst divisive politics, while unveiling a statue at Meenangadi. Priyanka highlighted the continued relevance of these ideals.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, highlighted the unparalleled nature of India's freedom struggle on Thursday, noting its non-violent roots under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. Unlike other global movements overthrowing imperialism, India's quest was rooted in peace and compassion.
Addressing a gathering in Meenangadi, Vadra compared India's bloodless struggle for independence to violent regime changes elsewhere, underlining the pivotal role Mahatma Gandhi played in espousing values of love and unity.
As divisive politics gain ground, Vadra reiterated the pertinence of Gandhian tenets, advocating for their application beyond politics into everyday life while unveiling a new statue of the Father of the Nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyprus and India: Bridging a Multipolar World
India Stands Firm on Kashmir, Dismisses OIC Remarks
India's Historic Triumph: Women ODI Final Awaits after Mammoth Chase against Australia
Jemimah Rodrigues Leads India to Historic Victory Over Australia
Sansad Khel Mahotsav: Catalyzing India's Athletic Renaissance in Vidisha