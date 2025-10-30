Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Commends Non-Violent Freedom Struggle Legacy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, highlighted the unparalleled nature of India's freedom struggle on Thursday, noting its non-violent roots under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. Unlike other global movements overthrowing imperialism, India's quest was rooted in peace and compassion.

Addressing a gathering in Meenangadi, Vadra compared India's bloodless struggle for independence to violent regime changes elsewhere, underlining the pivotal role Mahatma Gandhi played in espousing values of love and unity.

As divisive politics gain ground, Vadra reiterated the pertinence of Gandhian tenets, advocating for their application beyond politics into everyday life while unveiling a new statue of the Father of the Nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)