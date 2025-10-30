Left Menu

Unity March in Pahalgam: A Diverse Call for Togetherness

Actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru joined a multi-faith delegation for the Unity March in Pahalgam ahead of National Unity Day. The event, organized by the Indian Minorities Federation, aimed at promoting 'United India' and 'communal harmony,' also paid homage to victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:13 IST
Unity March in Pahalgam: A Diverse Call for Togetherness
Mukesh Rishi, Preeti Sapru join 'Unity March' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru joined religious leaders in a multi-faith delegation for the Unity March in Pahalgam, leading up to National Unity Day. This event, orchestrated by the Indian Minorities Federation, emphasized messages of 'United India' and 'communal harmony'.

Participants offered floral tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack at Balidaan Stambh, where 26 lives were lost. Multifaith prayers followed, and several Kashmiri women and girls expressed gratitude by tying 'Raksha Sutra' on Indian Army personnel.

The Unity March underscored India's enduring unity, with actor Mukesh Rishi stressing the importance of remembering the victims of the April 22 attack, while actress Preeti Sapru highlighted the unity of Kashmiris. The event was part of a series, including a 'Run for Unity' organized by Srinagar Police, celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy.

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025