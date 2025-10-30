Unity March in Pahalgam: A Diverse Call for Togetherness

Actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru joined religious leaders in a multi-faith delegation for the Unity March in Pahalgam, leading up to National Unity Day. This event, orchestrated by the Indian Minorities Federation, emphasized messages of 'United India' and 'communal harmony'.

Participants offered floral tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack at Balidaan Stambh, where 26 lives were lost. Multifaith prayers followed, and several Kashmiri women and girls expressed gratitude by tying 'Raksha Sutra' on Indian Army personnel.

The Unity March underscored India's enduring unity, with actor Mukesh Rishi stressing the importance of remembering the victims of the April 22 attack, while actress Preeti Sapru highlighted the unity of Kashmiris. The event was part of a series, including a 'Run for Unity' organized by Srinagar Police, celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy.