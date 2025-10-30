Left Menu

IGF Archer Amish Award: Celebrating Modern Indian Fiction

The IGF Archer Amish Award, celebrating contemporary Indian fiction, calls for nominations for its second edition. Named after authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, the award highlights works with authentic Indian perspectives. The winner receives $25,000, promoting global recognition of Indian literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:45 IST
IGF Archer Amish Award: Celebrating Modern Indian Fiction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The prestigious IGF Archer Amish Award, aimed at honoring contemporary Indian fiction, has issued a call for nominations for its second edition, announced during a London event on Thursday.

Named for renowned authors Lord Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, the award seeks works that authentically convey modern India's vibrant stories and perspectives. The inaugural award recognized Shalini Mullick's novel, 'The Way Home.'

This year, aspiring authors have until October 2025 to submit novels written in English and published by a recognized publisher. The IGF hopes to elevate Indian literary voices on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025