IGF Archer Amish Award: Celebrating Modern Indian Fiction

The prestigious IGF Archer Amish Award, aimed at honoring contemporary Indian fiction, has issued a call for nominations for its second edition, announced during a London event on Thursday.

Named for renowned authors Lord Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, the award seeks works that authentically convey modern India's vibrant stories and perspectives. The inaugural award recognized Shalini Mullick's novel, 'The Way Home.'

This year, aspiring authors have until October 2025 to submit novels written in English and published by a recognized publisher. The IGF hopes to elevate Indian literary voices on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)