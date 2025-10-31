Digital Revolution: India Launches First Tribal Freedom Heroes Museum

India takes a significant step towards preserving its rich cultural history with the launch of its first digital museum dedicated to tribal freedom heroes. Located in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Chhattisgarh, the museum honors the valiant efforts of tribal warriors who resisted British rule.

Officially named the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 10-acre facility commemorates tribal uprisings like the Halba Rebellion and Bhumkal Movement, alongside showcasing state-of-the-art VFX technology and interactive exhibits to create a captivating experience for visitors.

The museum, costing Rs 50 crore, not only pays homage to regional heroes like Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh but also serves as a tribute to Chhattisgarh's indigenous heritage. Highlights include intricate wood carvings by Sarguja artisans and interactive digital leaves narrating tribal revolt stories. It aims to inspire future generations by preserving the legacy of courage and sacrifice exhibited by these freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)