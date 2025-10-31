Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Charts Path to Prosperity on Foundation Day

Madhya Pradesh celebrates its foundation day with a focus on industry and employment, reflecting sustainable development and cultural prosperity. The state, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership, aims to foster investment and innovation. Key milestones in industries and empowerment of women highlight its journey of transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh Charts Path to Prosperity on Foundation Day
Madhya Pradesh marked its foundation day with an emphasis on industry and employment, embodying sustainable development and cultural prosperity, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared. He highlighted the state's role in India's start-up revolution by fostering a favorable investment climate.

The state, celebrating its 70th anniversary, seeks to attract both domestic and international investors through initiatives like the Regional Investors Summit and the forthcoming Investment Yatra. Yadav noted historic milestones achieved in industrial investments, reflecting policy clarity and administrative ease.

Under Prime Minister Modi's vision, Madhya Pradesh aims to contribute to a developed India, emphasizing women's empowerment, agriculture, and the welfare of the marginalized. The chief minister underscored the state's rich cultural and natural heritage and its commitment to ongoing transformation.

