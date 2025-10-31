Left Menu

Hostage Horror: Drama Turns Deadly in Powai Studio

Rohit Arya planned a fake hostage drama involving children at R A Studio, Powai, leading to a tragic real-life standoff. Videographer Rohan Ahire witnessed Arya taking hostages and setting a fire, prompting police intervention. The conflict ended fatally when Arya was shot dead by police during a rescue operation.

Updated: 31-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:53 IST
Hostage Horror: Drama Turns Deadly in Powai Studio
  • India

A gripping hostage situation unfolded at R A Studio in Powai when Rohit Arya orchestrated a staged kidnapping that took a deadly turn on Thursday. Arya seized 17 children and two adults before police intervention led to his death.

Videographer Rohan Ahire, who had collaborated with Arya for a decade, offered a detailed account to the media on Friday. Arya had extended auditions for a web series and instructed Ahire to gather materials for a fire scene, which raised suspicions.

Despite pleas from bystanders to stop, Arya used an air gun to back them off, leading Ahire to alert the authorities. The police eventually intervened, and amidst a dangerous rescue, Arya was fatally shot after reportedly firing an air gun at officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

