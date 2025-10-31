Left Menu

Royal Collector Backs King's Decision in Monarchical Shake-Up

Anita Atkinson, a devout monarchist and collector of British royal memorabilia, supports King Charles's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his titles. Despite initial shock, Atkinson believes duty above all is paramount. She remains steadfast in her loyalty to the monarchy, dismissing abolishment arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:18 IST
Royal Collector Backs King's Decision in Monarchical Shake-Up

Anita Atkinson, who owns one of the largest collections of British royal memorabilia, has expressed support for King Charles's decision to strip his younger brother, Andrew, of all his royal titles. For her, the move reflects the monarch's adherence to duty, a cardinal value within the royal family.

Andrew, 65, has faced scrutiny over his ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Recently, King Charles took steps to remove his brother's status as a prince and relocated him from his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor to a property on the Sandringham estate.

Despite surprise, Atkinson considers the king's decision monumental but necessary for the monarchy's image. She remains a staunch supporter of the monarchy, dismissing arguments for its abolishment and highlighting her lifelong dedication as a monarchist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025