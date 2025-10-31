Royal Collector Backs King's Decision in Monarchical Shake-Up

Anita Atkinson, who owns one of the largest collections of British royal memorabilia, has expressed support for King Charles's decision to strip his younger brother, Andrew, of all his royal titles. For her, the move reflects the monarch's adherence to duty, a cardinal value within the royal family.

Andrew, 65, has faced scrutiny over his ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Recently, King Charles took steps to remove his brother's status as a prince and relocated him from his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor to a property on the Sandringham estate.

Despite surprise, Atkinson considers the king's decision monumental but necessary for the monarchy's image. She remains a staunch supporter of the monarchy, dismissing arguments for its abolishment and highlighting her lifelong dedication as a monarchist.

(With inputs from agencies.)