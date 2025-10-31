Social Entrepreneur Vidhya Parshuramkar Revolutionizes Nutrition with Agrozee Organics
Vidhya Parshuramkar has won the Rohini Nayyar Prize for transforming traditional foods into modern nutritional solutions. Leading Agrozee Organics, she advocates for accessible and sustainable nutrition, focusing on community health and combating malnutrition through initiatives like Millets Now and Nutri Dabba.
In a landmark achievement, Pune-based social entrepreneur Vidhya Parshuramkar secured the prestigious Rohini Nayyar Prize, enhancing her commendable efforts towards revolutionizing nutrition through scientific innovation.
The prize, in honor of eminent scholar Dr. Rohini Nayyar, acknowledges Parshuramkar's sustainable, community-centered approach to nutrition, particularly through her leadership in Agrozee Organics and its initiative, Millets Now.
Her work prioritizes empowering communities, notably utilizing biofortified millet products to solve malnutrition and anemia challenges, while her Nutri Dabba program supports women's self-help groups and benefits thousands of smallholder farmers.
