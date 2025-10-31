Kerala Celebrates 69th Formation Day with Unity and Cultural Pride

On the eve of Kerala's 69th formation day, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Speaker A N Shamseer delivered heartfelt messages to the state's citizens and Malayalis worldwide, celebrating 'Keralappiravi'.

Governor Arlekar called on the community to contribute to the state's progress, foster social harmony, and enrich Malayalam, the cultural core of Kerala. His encouragement was to 'rededicate and reaffirm' the commitment to making Kerala a model of progress.

Speaker Shamseer lauded the 'Kerala model' for its resistance to divisive ideologies and hailed the state's unity, which has helped overcome various struggles, including landslides and floods. He urged Malayalis globally to maintain this unity and continue moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)