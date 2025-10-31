TUI Airways Boosts Goa's Global Tourism with New UK Charter Services

TUI Airways, a leading Britain-based carrier, is gearing up to initiate direct charter services from the United Kingdom to Goa, aiming at the 2025-26 winter season, as reported by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday. This marks a significant stride in bolstering Goa's international connectivity.

The flights, managed by Freedom Holidays Pvt Ltd, will link Manchester and London Gatwick to North Goa's Manohar International Airport beginning November 5. The rigorous schedule anticipates four weekly flights, culminating in 83 services over the season's span, with heightened traffic expected during the peak winter months of December and January.

This move underscores Goa's expanding role in global tourism, with the state striving to balance sustainable practices, community involvement, and genuine cultural encounters. As operations at Mopa airport, initiated in early 2023, continue to evolve, the tourism department pledges full support to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)