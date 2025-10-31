Left Menu

Empowering Artisans: Odisha's Call for Innovation in Handlooms and Handicrafts

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasizes innovation and sustainable growth for handloom and handicraft communities at a national conference. In collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, the event seeks to enhance livelihoods, global reach, and inclusion in India's traditional craft sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:18 IST
Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has urged a consistent focus on innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development for the handloom and handicraft communities. These remarks were made during the opening session of a two-day National Conference on Handlooms and Handicrafts, organized by the Union Ministry of Textiles.

Addressing the attendees, Ahuja underscored India's rich textile heritage and the need to expand the global footprint of India's handmade industry. Focus areas include improving supply chain efficiency, leveraging online marketing platforms, and strengthening international connections.

Key figures, including Veena Kumari Meena, development commissioner for handlooms, and Amrit Raj, DC for handicrafts, highlighted the importance of fortifying traditional crafts, boosting artisans' livelihoods, and promoting Indian handlooms and handicrafts as sustainable and inclusive symbols worldwide. The event aims to empower artisans and bolster India's craft economy through innovation, market linkages, and inter-state collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

