Virtual Queue Revolution: A Seamless Sabarimala Pilgrimage

The Travancore Devaswom Board introduces virtual queue booking for Sabarimala's Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, starting November 1. Up to 70,000 online bookings and 20,000 on-the-spot registrations are available daily. Expanded insurance coverage now includes all pilgrims in Kerala, offering significant support to pilgrims and TDB employees alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:20 IST
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to usher in a new era of convenience for Sabarimala pilgrims by launching a virtual queue booking system. Devotees can begin reserving their slots at 5 pm on November 1 via the official website, sabarimalaonline.org. This progressive move allows up to 70,000 devotees to secure their spots each day, significantly reducing the hustle of traditional queue systems.

Complementing the online booking facility, TDB has established physical booking centers at key locations including Vandiperiyar, Erumeli, Nilakkal, and Pamba. Through these centers, up to 20,000 devotees can register on-the-spot. In a landmark decision, the TDB has also expanded its accident insurance scheme to provide comprehensive coverage across Kerala, supporting all Ayyappa devotees and TDB employees throughout their pilgrimage journey.

This year, for the first time, financial assistance through the Pilgrim Welfare Fund will be available to families of pilgrims who pass away from natural causes during the pilgrimage. This initiative promises Rs 3 lakh in assistance, underscoring TDB's commitment to the welfare and safety of its pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

