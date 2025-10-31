Yamunotsav: Reviving the Spirit and Science of Delhi's Lifeline

Delhi's Culture Minister, Kapil Mishra, announced that the Yamunotsav at Vasudev Ghat will be a 'grand and divine' event, emphasizing public involvement in maintaining the Yamuna River's purity and flow.

Scheduled for November 2-3, the festival aims to merge spiritual and scientific insights about the river, featuring spiritual leaders, experts, and citizens in discussions. Key ceremonial activities include Jalabhishek and evening Aarti.

The Delhi government's commitment to restoring the Yamuna's sanctity through events like Chhath Puja is evident. A joint effort by the Department of Culture, Government of Delhi, and Yamuna Sansad, the event concludes with a community call to preserve the river's cultural and environmental importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)