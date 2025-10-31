Left Menu

Tragic End: The Hostage Drama of Rohit Arya in Mumbai

Rohit Arya, involved in a hostage situation in Mumbai, was shot dead by police. He had taken 17 children hostage at a recording studio during an audition. Arya's elderly parents, residing in Pune, are in shock. Arya had recently claimed unpaid dues from the Maharashtra education department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Rohit Arya was at the center of a tense hostage situation at a Mumbai recording studio, leading to his untimely demise. The incident has left the residents of Pune, where his parents live, in disbelief.

Police intervened after Arya took 17 young boys and girls hostage during a web series audition, resulting in a dramatic three-hour standoff. Authorities managed to rescue the children before Arya was fatally shot.

Arya's strained ties with his Pune-based family, tension over unpaid dues, and an obscure name change paint a complex picture of his life in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

