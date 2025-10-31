Strengthening Threads of Unity: Modi's Commitment to Sardar Patel's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for furthering the dream of national unity, a vision held by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speaking on Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Maurya emphasized Modi's role in strengthening national cohesion.

Maurya praised the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, as a tribute to Patel. This monument, he noted, symbolizes a convergence of development and cultural heritage.

The Deputy CM highlighted the Sardar Sarovar Dam's positive impacts on agriculture and resources for states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, crediting both Patel's initiative and Modi's leadership for its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)