Strengthening Threads of Unity: Modi's Commitment to Sardar Patel's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of national unity. He highlighted the construction of the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam as significant achievements in development and culture, honoring Patel's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:24 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for furthering the dream of national unity, a vision held by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speaking on Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Maurya emphasized Modi's role in strengthening national cohesion.

Maurya praised the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, as a tribute to Patel. This monument, he noted, symbolizes a convergence of development and cultural heritage.

The Deputy CM highlighted the Sardar Sarovar Dam's positive impacts on agriculture and resources for states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, crediting both Patel's initiative and Modi's leadership for its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

