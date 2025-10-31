Left Menu

Mobile Mayhem at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert

During Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai, 73 mobile phones valued at Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen. Police registered seven FIRs after the event at Bandra Kurla Complex. The concert, attended by over 25,000 fans, featured classic hits and resulted in several theft complaints from attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:04 IST
Mobile Mayhem at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert
concert
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene unfolded during Enrique Iglesias' electrifying concert in Mumbai, where at least 73 mobile phones worth Rs 23.85 lakh were reported stolen, according to local police.

The event, held at the MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday, prompted the registration of seven First Information Reports (FIRs), as attendees of diverse backgrounds, including makeup artists, hoteliers, students, journalists, and businessmen, fell victim to the thefts.

The 50-year-old global sensation, known for hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos,' drew over 25,000 fans to the bustling commercial hub, performing for an engaging 90 minutes despite the distressing incidents.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025