Mobile Mayhem at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert
During Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai, 73 mobile phones valued at Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen. Police registered seven FIRs after the event at Bandra Kurla Complex. The concert, attended by over 25,000 fans, featured classic hits and resulted in several theft complaints from attendees.
A chaotic scene unfolded during Enrique Iglesias' electrifying concert in Mumbai, where at least 73 mobile phones worth Rs 23.85 lakh were reported stolen, according to local police.
The event, held at the MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday, prompted the registration of seven First Information Reports (FIRs), as attendees of diverse backgrounds, including makeup artists, hoteliers, students, journalists, and businessmen, fell victim to the thefts.
The 50-year-old global sensation, known for hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos,' drew over 25,000 fans to the bustling commercial hub, performing for an engaging 90 minutes despite the distressing incidents.
