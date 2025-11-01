Left Menu

Lucknow Joins UNESCO Creative Cities: A Culinary Legacy Recognized

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been added to UNESCO's Creative Cities for its diverse culinary heritage. Recognized under 'Gastronomy', the city highlights its cultural and culinary vitality. The designation underscores the role of creativity in sustainable urban development, joining a network of 408 cities in over 100 countries.

Lucknow's culinary prowess has earned it a place among UNESCO's Creative Cities, a prestigious recognition for its gastronomic excellence. The city, known for its rich culinary traditions, joins a global network of over 408 cities across 100 countries in their commitment to creative and sustainable urban growth.

Announced on World Cities Day, Lucknow's addition was part of UNESCO's initiative to promote culture and creativity as key drivers in sustainable development. Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the role of creative cities in fostering resilient communities through local initiatives that support economic, social, and environmental development.

The designation puts Lucknow alongside cities like Cuenca, Ecuador; and Matosinhos, Portugal, in the Gastronomy category. The recognition affirms the city's culinary identity, from street food 'chaat' to Awadhi cuisine, enhancing its cultural profile on a global stage.

