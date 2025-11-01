Benicio Del Toro and Grant Singer Reunite for 'Reenactment'

Actor Benicio Del Toro is set to collaborate once more with filmmaker Grant Singer for the upcoming movie 'Reenactment'. The narrative of the film remains a mystery, but actor Cameron Diaz is reportedly in talks to join the project. The film, penned by Singer, is gaining significant attention.

Production will take place in Los Angeles under the banner of Black Label, helmed by producers Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill, alongside Patrick Wachsberger. This marks another significant project in Del Toro's impressive roster.

Previously, Del Toro worked with Singer on 2023's 'Reptile', a gripping film about a detective's challenging pursuit of truth. Del Toro's recent works include the September release 'One Battle After Another', directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, with A-list stars like Leonardo DiCaprio adding to its allure. Del Toro is also set to appear in Jamie Foxx's sports comedy-drama 'All-Star Weekend'.

(With inputs from agencies.)