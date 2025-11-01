Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan Ignites National Pride in Panchkula
The Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan began in Panchkula, emphasizing the resurgence of Dharma and cultural pride through the guidance of Sadguru Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj. The event, attended by key figures and thousands of devotees, underlined the significance of Sanatan Dharma in rekindling Bharat's national consciousness and moral strength.
The Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan has commenced at Shalimar Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula, heralding a renewed emphasis on cultural and Dharmic revival. Under the divine guidance of Sadguru Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, the event drew thousands, along with notable saints, Dharmacharyas, and nationalist figures.
The initiative was inaugurated by the Governor of Punjab, Shri Kataria, who highlighted the importance of Dharma and cultural consciousness to Bharat's resurgence. In a spirited address, Sadguru Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj emphasized the sacred duty of preserving Sanatan values and unity. The gathering was a testament to the nation's deep-rooted spiritual integrity.
Dr. Abhishek Verma, recognized as a 'Sanatan Yoddha', addressed the need for every Hindu to embrace the ethos of Sanatan Dharma, echoing the sentiment that Bharat's strength lies in its spiritual heritage. The campaign underscores the vision of Bharat as a guiding light, or Vishwaguru, to the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanatan
- Dharma
- culture
- Panchkula
- Vishva Jagriti Mission
- Sadguru
- Bharat
- Hindutva
- Abhiyan
- nationalism
ALSO READ
Flying High: Aman Thakran and the Rise of BharatFare
Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat Express Set to Hit the Tracks
Harnessing India's Demographic Potential: The Path to Viksit Bharat 2047
Will back AIADMK's recommendation for Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Thevar: CM Stalin
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges IPS Officers to Uphold Rule of Law for Viksit Bharat