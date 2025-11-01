Left Menu

Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan Ignites National Pride in Panchkula

The Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan began in Panchkula, emphasizing the resurgence of Dharma and cultural pride through the guidance of Sadguru Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj. The event, attended by key figures and thousands of devotees, underlined the significance of Sanatan Dharma in rekindling Bharat's national consciousness and moral strength.

Panchkula | Updated: 01-11-2025
Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan Ignites National Pride in Panchkula

The Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan has commenced at Shalimar Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula, heralding a renewed emphasis on cultural and Dharmic revival. Under the divine guidance of Sadguru Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, the event drew thousands, along with notable saints, Dharmacharyas, and nationalist figures.

The initiative was inaugurated by the Governor of Punjab, Shri Kataria, who highlighted the importance of Dharma and cultural consciousness to Bharat's resurgence. In a spirited address, Sadguru Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj emphasized the sacred duty of preserving Sanatan values and unity. The gathering was a testament to the nation's deep-rooted spiritual integrity.

Dr. Abhishek Verma, recognized as a 'Sanatan Yoddha', addressed the need for every Hindu to embrace the ethos of Sanatan Dharma, echoing the sentiment that Bharat's strength lies in its spiritual heritage. The campaign underscores the vision of Bharat as a guiding light, or Vishwaguru, to the world.

