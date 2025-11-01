Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Kashibugga Temple: A Stampede's Toll

A tragic stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in at least 10 deaths and multiple injuries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences to the affected families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede occurred at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday morning, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring many others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed profound sorrow over the tragic event and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Through his social media post, Shah conveyed his prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

