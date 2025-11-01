Svaraa Jewels Expands Presence with New Ahmedabad Store

Svaraa Jewels, a pioneer in lab-grown diamond jewellery, has inaugurated its fourth outlet in India, marking the second in Ahmedabad. This new showroom is located on the bustling Sindhu Bhavan Road, a burgeoning hub for fashion enthusiasts.

CEO Chahat Shah attributes the enthusiastic response from Ahmedabad as the catalyst for this expansion. The store showcases an exquisite collection of over 3,000 exclusive designs, highlighting the fusion of sustainability with luxury. The brand promises a premium shopping experience, enriched by bespoke services catering to the personalized tastes of jewellery connoisseurs.

With physical locations in Mumbai and Indore, Svaraa Jewels also maintains a robust online presence, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability within the luxury jewellery segment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)