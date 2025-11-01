Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: Grief Strikes in Srikakulam

A tragic incident occurred in Srikakulam where nine people lost their lives in a temple stampede at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town. The accident was caused by the collapse of an iron grill. Authorities have announced compensation for the victims' families, and efforts are ongoing to assist the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:25 IST
Temple Tragedy: Grief Strikes in Srikakulam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, nine people, including eight women and a boy, lost their lives during an incident at Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday. The mishap was triggered by the collapse of an iron grill, causing a panic among the devotees, said local police.

Officials reported that while the situation initially seemed like a stampede, it was purely accidental. The devotees fell from a height after the grill gave way. The victims, comprising a 12-year-old boy and several women, were visiting for an auspicious event coinciding with 'Karthika Masam'.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences over the tragedy. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment to the families of the deceased. Local authorities have emphasized the need for improved safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025