Temple Tragedy: Grief Strikes in Srikakulam

In a tragic turn of events, nine people, including eight women and a boy, lost their lives during an incident at Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday. The mishap was triggered by the collapse of an iron grill, causing a panic among the devotees, said local police.

Officials reported that while the situation initially seemed like a stampede, it was purely accidental. The devotees fell from a height after the grill gave way. The victims, comprising a 12-year-old boy and several women, were visiting for an auspicious event coinciding with 'Karthika Masam'.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences over the tragedy. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment to the families of the deceased. Local authorities have emphasized the need for improved safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

