A Flavorful Recognition: Lucknow's Culinary Heritage Earns UNESCO Honour

Lucknow's rich culinary tradition has gained global recognition as the city is inducted among UNESCO's creative cities for gastronomy. This acknowledgment highlights the city's historical and cultural significance in India's gastronomic landscape, setting it apart with its unique Nawabi and rural food influences.

Updated: 01-11-2025 16:21 IST
  • India

Lucknow's celebrated cuisine has received a prestigious accolade as the city joins the ranks of UNESCO's creative cities for gastronomy. Esteemed chefs and food experts are calling it a 'better late than never' moment for the Uttar Pradesh capital, recognizing its culinary traditions and historical richness.

Known as a culinary 'mini-India,' Lucknow's gastronomy blends Nawabi food with various vegetarian influences, making it a melting pot of flavors. Prominent chef Ranveer Brar stated that this honor not only validates their rich heritage but also adds a sense of responsibility for Lucknowites to elevate their culinary hospitality and showcase it proudly on the world stage.

As historical records indicate, Lucknow's food significantly impacted Delhi's cuisine, refining it beyond its Mughal roots. The city's culinary mastery will now gain even more global attention, enticing food enthusiasts worldwide to explore its renowned dishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

