Siddaramaiah's Call for Kannada: Cultural Revival Urged at Rajyotsava

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the Central government's neglect of the Kannada language during the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava. He emphasized the need for educational reforms, linguistic empowerment, and modern technological integration to elevate Kannada and protect against job losses due to Artificial Intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:40 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka accused the central government of sidelining the Kannada language and promoting Hindi during the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in the state capital.

Highlighting Karnataka's significant contribution to national revenue, Siddaramaiah lamented the lack of fair financial returns and criticized federal support for Hindi and Sanskrit over Kannada. He underlined the importance of resisting anti-Kannada forces.

Focusing on educational reforms, he announced the upgrading of 800 Kannada and 100 Urdu schools to Karnataka Public Schools, while promoting Kannada education in madrasas. Siddaramaiah urged efforts to adapt Kannada for the digital era, amidst apprehensions of job losses due to Artificial Intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

