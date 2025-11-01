Blooming Beauty: Unveiling Kashmir's First Chrysanthemum Theme Garden

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a notable visit to the Valley's inaugural Chrysanthemum Theme Garden recently opened to the public in the local Botanical Garden.

During his visit, Sinha was accompanied by high-ranking officials including Principal Secretary Mandeep Bhandari, Secretary of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Zubair Ahmad, and Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, a spokesperson confirmed.

Covering an expansive 100 kanals, the Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, developed by the floriculture department, boasts a diverse collection of autumnal florals, now accessible to both locals and tourists. The garden was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 25, following a visit from Farooq Abdullah earlier on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)