Blooming Beauty: Unveiling Kashmir's First Chrysanthemum Theme Garden

Jammu and Kashmir have unveiled their first Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, situated in the Botanical Garden. The garden, developed by the floriculture department, spans over 100 kanals and showcases various autumnal flowers, drawing both locals and tourists. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials recently visited the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a notable visit to the Valley's inaugural Chrysanthemum Theme Garden recently opened to the public in the local Botanical Garden.

During his visit, Sinha was accompanied by high-ranking officials including Principal Secretary Mandeep Bhandari, Secretary of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Zubair Ahmad, and Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, a spokesperson confirmed.

Covering an expansive 100 kanals, the Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, developed by the floriculture department, boasts a diverse collection of autumnal florals, now accessible to both locals and tourists. The garden was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 25, following a visit from Farooq Abdullah earlier on the same day.

