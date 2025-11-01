Political Tensions Heat Up Amidst Claims and Cultural Contexts in Assam

Assam's political landscape is charged with controversy following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, branding him a 'Pakistani agent' influenced by foreign powers. This comment has intensified political tensions in the state.

Gogoi, confronting Sarma's claims, declared the chief minister unworthy of his position. He pointed out the strategic timing of the accusations, coinciding with the release of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last film, further complicating the political climate.

Sarma defended his stance, vowing to pursue Gogoi after addressing justice matters related to Garg's death by December. The unfolding drama not only highlights the strains within Assam's political arena but also underscores the intertwining of cultural and political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)