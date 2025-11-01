Left Menu

Political Tensions Heat Up Amidst Claims and Cultural Contexts in Assam

Amid accusations by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma labeling opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi as a 'Pakistani agent,' political tensions escalate. Gogoi rebuffs the claim, calling Sarma unfit for his role. This controversy coincides with the release of Zubeen Garg's last movie, adding cultural sensitivity to the political narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:47 IST
Assam's political landscape is charged with controversy following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, branding him a 'Pakistani agent' influenced by foreign powers. This comment has intensified political tensions in the state.

Gogoi, confronting Sarma's claims, declared the chief minister unworthy of his position. He pointed out the strategic timing of the accusations, coinciding with the release of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last film, further complicating the political climate.

Sarma defended his stance, vowing to pursue Gogoi after addressing justice matters related to Garg's death by December. The unfolding drama not only highlights the strains within Assam's political arena but also underscores the intertwining of cultural and political narratives.

