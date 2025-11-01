Left Menu

Revolutionizing Music Ownership: SongProof Launches in India

SongProof, a blockchain-powered platform, debuts in India to help artists prove music ownership. Co-founded by Hina Rizvi, it offers digital certificates and legal protection against song theft. The tool provides affordable options for all creators, safeguarding their work with blockchain technology, and promotes fair music practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A pioneering digital platform, SongProof, has made its debut in India. This blockchain-enabled service is set to redefine how musicians, songwriters, and producers prove ownership of their creations. Envisioned by Hina Rizvi, an experienced Indo-Canadian lawyer in entertainment and intellectual property law, SongProof promises enhanced protection for artists' rights.

The platform issues timestamped digital certificates linked to songs, ensuring ownership claims are beyond dispute. In India, where copyright concerns are rampant, SongProof offers a revolutionary solution. Users can protect their content with minimal cost, availing themselves of services previously exclusive to top industry labels.

SongProof integrates blockchain technology from Bitcoin and Polygon to secure music rights permanently. Co-founders emphasize its accessibility for all creators, from aspiring bedroom producers to renowned musicians. By ensuring songs are traceable, the platform aims to foster originality and fairness in the industry, especially among India's burgeoning global artist community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

