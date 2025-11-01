Left Menu

Traffic Advisory Issued for Delhi's Red Fort Event & Rath Yatra

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for traffic restrictions due to a large gathering at the Red Fort, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, and the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. Commuters were advised to use designated parking and adhere to route changes to ensure safety.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Saturday for road users, highlighting traffic restrictions and diversions in anticipation of major events at the Red Fort. These adjustments will be in effect until 10 pm, accommodating festivities for the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

A significant turnout was expected at the event hosted by the Delhi government's education and culture departments at the Red Fort, alongside the commencement of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra around noon. Anticipating heavy foot traffic along Netaji Subhash Marg and surrounding areas, the police prepared comprehensive traffic management plans.

To facilitate a smooth flow of vehicles and ensure pedestrian safety, restrictions will be implemented from 12 noon to 10 pm on Saturday. Commuters have been advised to adhere to updated routes and park at specified locations to manage congestion effectively. Vehicle diversions have been organized from various points, such as Daryaganj and Kodia Pul, to ease traffic near the event venues.

