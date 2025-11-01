Left Menu

Tragedy at Venkateswara Swamy Temple: Stampede Leaves Nine Dead

A tragic stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including eight women and a boy. The incident occurred due to railing collapse during the bustling observance of 'Karthika Masam'. Police have imposed culpable homicide charges, citing lack of proper permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:31 IST
A devastating incident struck the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district as a railing collapse prompted a stampede, killing nine worshippers, including eight women and a young boy. The mishap unfolded on a heavily attended 'Karthika Masam' celebration, which magnetized a throng far exceeding regular weekends.

State authorities, including the Srikakulam District Collector and the police, noted that mandatory safety compliance was overlooked by the temple owner. The temple, privately owned and lacking governmental oversight, was found to have been operating without necessary permissions, escalating the tragedy.

Following the calamity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials expressed their condolences, offering financial aid to the bereaved families. Investigations are underway with potential charges of culpable homicide to be addressed to those responsible for the lapse in safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

