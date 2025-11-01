Javed Akhtar to Receive 2025 SOA Sahitya Samman

In a tribute to his extensive work in Indian cinema and literature, Javed Akhtar will be awarded the 2025 SOA Sahitya Samman. The ceremony is scheduled for the third SOA Literary Festival at Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) University on November 29.

This prestigious accolade, which he will receive, includes a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, along with a citation, a silver idol of Goddess Saraswati, and a shawl. Akhtar's recognition aligns with the festival's tradition of honoring distinguished Indian litterateurs.

Festival director Gayatribala Panda emphasized that the award is presented annually to remarkable Indian writers across languages recognized by the Constitution, celebrating their artistic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)