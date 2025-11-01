Javed Akhtar to Receive 2025 SOA Sahitya Samman
Renowned screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar will receive the 2025 SOA Sahitya Samman for his significant contributions to Indian cinema and literature. The honor will be presented at the third SOA Literary Festival, which will take place on November 29 at Siksha ‘O' Anusandhan University.
This prestigious accolade, which he will receive, includes a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, along with a citation, a silver idol of Goddess Saraswati, and a shawl. Akhtar's recognition aligns with the festival's tradition of honoring distinguished Indian litterateurs.
Festival director Gayatribala Panda emphasized that the award is presented annually to remarkable Indian writers across languages recognized by the Constitution, celebrating their artistic significance.
