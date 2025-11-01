Left Menu

Tragedy at Venkateswara Temple: Crowd Mismanagement Leads to Stampede

The Venkateswara Swamy temple tragedy in Srikakulam district, attributed to poor crowd management and a single narrow gate, led to a stampede-like situation, killing nine people and injuring several others. Survivors criticize the lack of multiple entry and exit routes and inadequate safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing tragedy unfolded at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district, where nine devotees lost their lives due to apparent crowd mismanagement. The use of a singular narrow gateway for both entering and exiting fostered chaos, resulting in a lethal stampede-like scenario that left many injured.

The incident primarily affected women and a young boy, who were crushed as a frail steel grill gave way under pressure. Survivors recount a scene of panic when the only gate was suddenly opened, forcing the outgoing crowd to collide with those attempting to enter, leading to a chaotic pile-up.

Amidst the mourning and criticism, survivor testimonies indicate the tragedy was preventable. Improper crowd control and lack of police presence were cited as key failures by both temple authorities and devotees. Eyewitnesses and survivors argue that separate routes for entry and exit should have been utilized, as the facilities were available but neglected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

