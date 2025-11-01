Tragedy at Venkateswara Temple: Crowd Mismanagement Leads to Stampede

A harrowing tragedy unfolded at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district, where nine devotees lost their lives due to apparent crowd mismanagement. The use of a singular narrow gateway for both entering and exiting fostered chaos, resulting in a lethal stampede-like scenario that left many injured.

The incident primarily affected women and a young boy, who were crushed as a frail steel grill gave way under pressure. Survivors recount a scene of panic when the only gate was suddenly opened, forcing the outgoing crowd to collide with those attempting to enter, leading to a chaotic pile-up.

Amidst the mourning and criticism, survivor testimonies indicate the tragedy was preventable. Improper crowd control and lack of police presence were cited as key failures by both temple authorities and devotees. Eyewitnesses and survivors argue that separate routes for entry and exit should have been utilized, as the facilities were available but neglected.

