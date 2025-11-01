Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives on Devuthani Ekadashi

A catastrophic fire at a warehouse in Rau, housing thinner chemical, claimed the lives of two women during Devuthani Ekadashi celebrations. Despite controlling the blaze, authorities are investigating the incident. The victims were identified as Jyoti and Ramkali, both in their 50s.

Tragic Fire Claims Lives on Devuthani Ekadashi
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a warehouse in Rau on Saturday night, resulting in the tragic death of two women. The warehouse stocked thinner, a volatile chemical, which fed the blaze.

The fire broke out as festival lamps were being lit for Devuthani Ekadashi, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Sharma. Emergency services managed to control the flames, but not before the loss of life was confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Jyoti and Ramkali, were both around 50 years old. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire amidst this cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

