Opening Egypt's Timeless Legacy: GEM’s Grand Unveiling

The Grand Egyptian Museum opens near the Pyramids, showcasing an extensive antiquities collection. Inaugurated by leaders and royalty, this long-awaited project aims to revitalize Egypt's tourism and cultural heritage. Highlights include treasures from Tutankhamun's tomb, a statement of authenticity amid global cultural influence.

Updated: 02-11-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 01:02 IST
World leaders and royalty assembled in Cairo on Saturday to witness the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. The new cultural landmark near the Pyramids houses a vast collection of some of the world's most significant antiquities.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, at the launch, described it as a "gift from Egypt to the world." Despite facing hurdles like the Arab Spring and the pandemic, its opening marks a symbolic 'new chapter' for Egypt, according to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

With its modern design, the museum contrasts sharply with the older Egyptian Museum. Featuring treasures from Tutankhamun and a majestic statue of Ramses II, the GEM is poised to rejuvenate Egypt's cultural standing and tourism industry, offering a narrative of authenticity against historic museums born from empires.

