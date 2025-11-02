Empowering Her: Women Leading India's 2047 Vision
President Draupadi Murmu emphasized the vital role women play in achieving India's development vision for 2047. Speaking at Patanjali University's convocation, she highlighted the significant presence of female graduates and praised the university's efforts in preserving ancient cultural heritage and promoting women's educational accomplishments.
President Draupadi Murmu underscored the importance of collective cooperation, including women's involvement, in reaching India's development vision for 2047.
Addressing the second convocation at Patanjali University, she noted the remarkable number of female graduates and their contributions to education.
Murmu praised the university's efforts to preserve cultural heritage in the Himalayas and stressed the need for environmental protection in a changing world.
