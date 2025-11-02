Left Menu

Tragic Temple Stampede: Accountability and Oversight Challenges

A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam District led to the deaths of nine devotees. The temple's founder, Mukunda Panda, claimed he was not responsible as crowds unexpectedly surged. Authorities flagged the temple for lacking proper registration and failing to notify police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:19 IST
Tragic Temple Stampede: Accountability and Oversight Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam District resulted in the deaths of nine devotees, including eight women and a boy. The overcrowding incident occurred during an event aligning with Ekadasi and 'Karthika Masam,' drawing unprecedented crowds.

The temple's founder, 94-year-old Mukunda Panda, claimed he was not responsible, explaining that he did not anticipate such a large turnout. Panda admitted to not informing the police, expecting a routine day. Despite police intervention, the situation escalated into chaos before control was regained.

According to Srikakulam district superintendent of police, KV Maheshwara Reddy, the temple operated without necessary permissions and failed to comply with safety norms, lacking registration with the Endowments Department. Legal actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been initiated due to negligence by the organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025