Tragic Temple Stampede: Accountability and Oversight Challenges

A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam District resulted in the deaths of nine devotees, including eight women and a boy. The overcrowding incident occurred during an event aligning with Ekadasi and 'Karthika Masam,' drawing unprecedented crowds.

The temple's founder, 94-year-old Mukunda Panda, claimed he was not responsible, explaining that he did not anticipate such a large turnout. Panda admitted to not informing the police, expecting a routine day. Despite police intervention, the situation escalated into chaos before control was regained.

According to Srikakulam district superintendent of police, KV Maheshwara Reddy, the temple operated without necessary permissions and failed to comply with safety norms, lacking registration with the Endowments Department. Legal actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been initiated due to negligence by the organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)