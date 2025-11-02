Left Menu

Delhi CM Champions Cultural Unity at Religious Events

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended various religious events, emphasizing their role in promoting unity and spiritual consciousness. Highlighting the importance of Sanatan Dharma in India's culture, Gupta prayed for peace and prosperity, urging people to embrace devotion and righteousness for societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:03 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participated in a series of religious events on Sunday, underscoring their significance in fostering societal unity and spiritual awareness.

Gupta acknowledged the vital role of Sanatan Dharma in India's cultural framework but stressed that progress and development are just as crucial.

Her office released a statement emphasizing her prayers for peace and prosperity for Delhi residents while noting the balance between the city's cultural roots and its advancing development.

The Chief Minister also encouraged individuals to pursue devotion, righteousness, and a spirit of service to enhance social cohesion.

Significant events attended by Gupta included 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' and 'Kalash Yatra' at Janmashtami Park, alongside other culturally vital ceremonies in various parts of the city.

