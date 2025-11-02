Left Menu

Yamunotsav: A Spiritual Call for Yamuna's Preservation

The Yamunotsav at Vasudev Ghat commenced with rituals to promote Yamuna River preservation. Inaugurated by officials and cultural figures, the event included prayers, hymns, and ecological narratives. Spiritual leaders emphasized the river's sacredness, aiming to inspire collective responsibility for its purity and flow.

The vibrant Yamunotsav held at the historic Vasudev Ghat on Sunday, marked a heartfelt initiative aimed at raising awareness for the preservation of the Yamuna River. Hundreds gathered as the festival commenced with a soul-stirring 'Jal Yajna', highlighted by the participation of 501 women in a ceremonial 'Kalash Yatra'.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated the event alongside notable figures like MLA Rajkumar Bhatia and Yamuna Sansad convenor Ravishankar Tiwari. The rituals, steeped in tradition, featured offerings from the Yamuna, accompanied by Vedic hymns and prayers, echoing the river's sacred significance.

The day concluded with a poignant Yamuna Aarti led by Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Organiser Ravishankar Tiwari announced that the festival's continuation would feature the 'Yamuna Conclave', promising innovative scientific discussions on rejuvenating this vital lifeline of Delhi.

